March 6, 2025
Reps Summon Education Minister, NUC Over Varsity Councils’ Dissolution

The House of Representatives Committee on University Education yesterday invited the Minister of Education Tunji Alausa over the dissolution of cetain university governing councils.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) Executive Secretary Abdullahi Ribadu and heads of other relevant government agencies in the education sector were also invited.

The meeting was convened to address a petition against the suspendedAlvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Owerri ViceChancellor Stella Lemchi.

The petition was submitted by the Concerned Interviewed Professors for the Post of Vice-Chancellor Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education Owerri.

The petitioners alleged that Lemchi was neither qualified to act as VC nor to be appointed as the substantive VC. They claimed that Lemchi was never been an employee of the Imo State University and that “she falsely claims to hold a professorship in a discipline that does not exist” at IMSU.

