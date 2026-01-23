Reps Summon CEOs Of Ibadan, Jos DISCOs

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating the power sector reforms and expenditure from 2007 to 2024 has summoned the Managing Directors of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company and Jos Electricity Distribution Company to appear or face sanctions.

Committee Chairman Al-Mustapha Ibrahim, who issued the summons at yesterday’s sitting, expressed dissatisfaction with their absence during the hearing. He said the absence of the Discos’ chief executives undermined the purpose of the investigation.

According to him, the committee was constituted to address Nigeria’s persistent power challenges, which have continued to slow national development despite over a decade of power sector privatisation.

Ibrahim said: “There is no way we can move forward without hearing directly from the managing directors. “We want them to tell Nigerians who they are, what they do, the investments they have made, and how they have utilised the various government interventions in the power sector.”

He noted that while generation and transmission issues have been interrogated in previous sessions, distribution companies remain critical stakeholders whose performance directly affects electricity supply to consumers.