Reps Summon CBN, DISCO’s, Others Over $321m, N18.2bn Loans

In regards to $321 million and N18.2 billion in loans for the expedited electrical transmission distribution interface, lines, and substation projects, the House of Representatives has summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos), and contractors.

When the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr. Sule Abdulaziz arrived before the Committee on Thursday, Hon. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, issued the summons.

Salam, who insisted on those called to appear on Wednesday of next week, stated that a petition regarding the monies’ careless usage had been received. The funds had been paid to the DISCOs by the CBN at the TCN’s request.

The TCN Boss, Abdulaziz, informed the Committee that the CBN had given the money directly to the DISCOs so they could start the various projects. He also stated that the company’s revenue was used to repay the loans.

However, the committee’s chairman insisted that the TCN give the loan recipients information about the loan payback schedule, the number of DISCOs involved, the project stage, and loan disbursement details.

Salam said: “Sometime in 2021 the then president Muhammadu Buhari granted that certain funds be made available for enhancing the capacity of our transmission and distribution lines to be able to have a more robust power sector intervention and these funds were made available for certain projects to the distribution companies.

“It is the concern of the petitioner that the fund have not been judiciously used and that the project ought to have been delivered by now upon which we caused a letter to be written to the Transmission Company of Nigeria which also sent in a response stating the status report of the project as well as the procedure for the implementation of that loan disbursement and execution of the project by the distribution companies.

“Our concern is to ensure that all our institutions work well in accordance with the law and in accordance with global best practices and to ensure money is judiciously utilised.”

In response, Abdulaziz stated there was a void in the electrical sector and the distribution companies were expressing dissatisfaction over the TCN’s failure to serve them.

He stated that in order for the distribution companies to be able to provide light to Nigerians, investments in certain projects were necessary.

“But it was observed that TCN does not have that amount to do those projects, so the FGd involved the CBN as the people to finance the projects.

“NERC being the regulator now is the one leading the exercise. TCN is just a beneficiary of the project. It is signed by the DISCOs. In TCN there is a Project Monitoring Office that was set up to do this procurement,” Abdulaziz said.