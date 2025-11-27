Reps Summon BPP, Budget Office, OAGF, Others Over Power Sector Probe

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee investigating Nigeria’s power sector reforms and expenditures from 2007 to 2024 has summoned the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the Budget Office of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Power, and the Office of the Auditor-General over repeated evasion of legislative oversight.

Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Almustapha Aliyu, issued the summons during Thursday’s investigative hearing, expressing frustration that several government agencies had ignored official correspondence and failed to provide documents essential to the probe.

Aliyu said the committee would no longer tolerate what he described as “an emerging pattern of avoidance” by agencies responsible for providing clarity on decades of public spending in the electricity sector.

He directed the agencies to appear before the committee no later than 8 December 2025, warning that failure to comply would compel the House to invoke its constitutional powers.

The chairman noted that the committee had written to the agencies multiple times, beginning 12 November, with follow-up letters on 10 November and subsequent reminders, yet received no acknowledgment or submission.

“We are getting increasingly frustrated. We cannot preempt their reasons for refusing to appear, but these ministries and agencies are critical to the success of this investigation,” he said.

Members of the committee endorsed a motion urging the chairman to grant a short extension while also expanding the mode of communication.

Lawmakers recommended that invitations be published in the media to ensure no ministry or agency could claim ignorance.

Aliyu accepted the suggestions, announcing that the committee would publish the invitations and issue fresh letters as a final goodwill gesture before resorting to legal instruments under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, which empower the National Assembly to compel attendance and demand documents from any person or authority.

He warned that continued evasions risk undermining the probe, which seeks to determine how trillions of naira invested in the power sector over 17 years have failed to deliver stable electricity to Nigerians.

“We cannot continue this way. These agencies must come forward with their records. The Nigerian people deserve answers,” Aliyu said.