Reps Summon Blue Economy Minister, NIWA MD Over Baro Port Project

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Rehabilitation and Operationalisation of the Baro Inland Port has summoned the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, over alleged irregularities surrounding the multi-billion-naira inland port project.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi, who issued the summons on Tuesday in Abuja, also directed NIWA to submit all documents relating to the planning, execution, and current state of the project.

The Baro Inland Port, conceived to decongest seaports and enhance inland waterway transportation, was commissioned in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari but remains non-operational.

Hon. Abdullahi gave NIWA and the ministry a seven-day ultimatum to produce comprehensive records, including contract agreements, project scope, payment history, inspection reports, photographs, and any official correspondence declaring the port operational.

“We want everything, the full contract files, evaluation reports, and evidence of what was done and what was not done. This committee is not on a witch-hunt, but we are very serious about our job,” he stated.

“The minister and the managing director must appear before us. The matter has been referred to this committee, and we intend to carry out our work thoroughly. We need to know how much has been paid to the contractor. We want a financial breakdown. Enough of the games, someone must take responsibility for what is clearly a scandal,” Abdullahi declared.

He stressed that the House would not stand by and allow the project to waste despite the huge funds already expended.

“This is a very serious matter. We cannot allow a project that has gulped several billions of naira to lie fallow. The House owes Nigerians a duty to ensure that such wasteful expenditures are checked and prevented,” he added.

Representing the NIWA MD at the hearing, the General Manager of Ports and Environmental Services, Engr. Agbahe Fidelis, attributed the port’s non-operation to a range of challenges, including poor access roads, silted waterways, vandalized railway infrastructure, and security threats.

Despite the physical completion of the facility, he said these logistical and security issues have hindered full operation.

The committee also resolved to conduct an on-the-spot assessment visit to the Baro Inland Port for independent verification.

Additionally, the lawmakers directed the Ministry of Works and the Nigerian Railway Corporation both of which failed to appear at the meeting to attend the next session without fail.