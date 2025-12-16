Reps Summon Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan Discos Over N100bn Non-Remittance

The House of Representatives yesterday summoned the management of Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan Distribution Companies (DisCos) over non-remittance of N100 billion into the Federation Account.

The Public Accounts Committee Chairman Bamidele Salam said during a public hearing asking the companies to appear on Thursday the summon followed a series of failures by the DisCos to honour previous invitations.

According to him, the resolution followed consideration of an interim report presented by the chairman of the subcommittee Mark Chidi Obetta. On August 20, Public Accounts Committee had summoned 11 electricity distribution companies over a cumulative debt of N2.6 trillion owed to the Federation Account.

The committee condemned the deliberate acts of legislative contempt by the three discos and warned that stiffer sanctions would be imposed should they fail to appear before the committee on Thursday.

Mr Salam expressed deep concern over the long-standing nature of the debts, noting that some of the liabilities had remained unpaid for over a decade. He stressed the need for urgent and decisive action to recover the funds and ensure they were properly accounted for in the interest of the Nigerian government and the public.