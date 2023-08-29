Reps Summon AGF, CBN, Remita, E Tranzact, IPIS, GIF Over NHF Deductions, Remittances 

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on non-remittance of contributions to the National Housing Fund and utilisation of the Fund from 2011 till date has invited the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Folashidun Shonubi and the Account General of the Federation, Mrs Oluwatoyin Madein to appear before it unfailingly on Thursday.

Also, the lawmakers invited are the four payment gateway engaged by the government for the NHS: Remita, e Tranzact, Nigeria Interbank Payment System (NIPS) and GIF.

They are to give details of the deductions and remittances made by Nigerian workers from 684 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in respect of their national housing fund.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos (PDP, Plateau) at the resumed hearing on Tuesday.

The summon became necessary following the unsatisfactory presentation by the director of IPPIS, in the Office of Accountant General, Mr. Emma James Deko before the committee.

Bagos told the IPPIS director, “From what we are seeing, you don’t have the capacity to give us the information we need. We will therefore invite thw Accountant general of the Federation and the CBN governorate to furnish this committee with all information required in terms of deductions and remittances.

“We want to get to the root of this matter; why FMBN has not been able to address the issue of housing deficit, especially regarding Nigerian workers. But until we get the required information, we cannot hold the FMBN.

“Therefore, all the invited agencies are to appear on Thursday unfailingly. After that, we will take on the FMBN”, he stated.

Earlier, while testifying before the committee, the IPPIS director, Emma Deko “I want to put it on record that, I came in, I became the director IPPIS in February 2023, and when I came in, I was told and I also observed from records that, from December 2022 to the point I was joining, they’ve already been paying net. And I also went through the records and discovered that there were instances like that in the past.

“It made us understand that, it is not all deductions that were remitted and it is not the fault of IPPIS. IPPIS is meant to deduct and remit. That brings me to the point that remittance and payment of salaries are not done in IPPIS, we only process them.

“There are four payment gateways engaged by the government to do the payment. Nigeria Interbank Payment System (NIPS), E-Transact, Remita and GIVMIS. These are not situated within IPPIS. We only process and they have the gateway to remit these monies.

“Why I am saying is because the records of remittance are not with us. Since this instruction was given to us, sent to me by my boss, we have been trying to reach these people, and till this morning, we, even our staff were online from 2 am, to 3 am to get these records so that we can answer this Honourable committee. We have been getting them piecemeal.

“So, as I speak, we were not able to get everything, coherently, totally based on what this honourable committee wants, but we are on it. We are bound to respond to this Committee totally. We are committed to that totally. We assure you that, we will do everything within our power to respond to the request of this Committee. We’ll not hinder this committee’s work. No. We are accountants and accountants keep records.

“But, in this instance, we are not able to do certain things because we are constrained by… Let me give you an instance, I am sure all of us are aware, that the money is in CBN. When these remittances are done, the CBN is supposed to get us statements.

“Sometimes when they give you statements, maybe payment was made to a hundred people, they will give you a figure of let’s say N10 billion and you ask for the breakdown to do reconciliation as an accountant, but as we speak, it is difficult, it is not only in IPPIS, it is in all the accounting cadre.

“We have been facing this problem, We cannot reconcile our accounts because they give you bulk figures, and with those figures, you cannot reconcile. I am sure my colleagues from the Auditor General are aware of this. So, this is our constraint.

“But, we were able to put down something for now, just to respond to you. We are on it, we will respond fully as the information trickle in”.