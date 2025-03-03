Reps Suggest Measures To Discourage Importation Of Electric Meters

Share

The House of Representatives has proposed measures to halt the importation of electricity meters and other finished products that can be manufactured in the country.

It suggested the imposition of special tariffs and removal of waivers for imported meters and other items as some of the strategies to stop the practice and boost local production.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Power, Victor Nwokolo, made this proposal on Monday during the committee’s visit to the Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited(MSMSL) Onna, Akwa Ibom State.

Nwokolo lamented that the importation of meters from China and other parts of the world was not helping local investors, the growth of the economy, job creation and foreign exchange earnings.

He maintained that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has achieved giant strides in the power sector, adding that the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) was doing well in its assignment.

He said, “The new agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration is to encourage local investors. To achieve this, we must conserve our foreign exchange and increase the value of the Naira by patronizing local manufacturers.

“The Nigerian Local Content Law must be considered. It is not going to be business as usual by allowing the Chinese to bring in finished products. The negative effect of bringing in meters and other finished products is how our teeming youths get employment.

“When those imported meters get bad, who repairs them for you? Let’s patronize our local manufacturers. When they get bad, we can return them to the Discos. All they need to do is put them through their computers, get them repaired and return them to you.

“There is no point giving waivers to the Chinese to import metres or whoever brings the products. There are usually tariffs and penalties issued to people who import cars into the country”.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited, Tolulope Ogunkolade, expressed displeasure over the non-patronage of locally manufactured meters.

Ogunkolade said, ” Chinese companies were allocated 1.3 million meters to import into Nigeria while local manufacturing companies were sidelined.”

