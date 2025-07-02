Reps Step Down Concurrence On Two Bills From Senate

The House of Representatives on Wednesday stood down concurrence on two bills transmitted from the Senate, both sponsored by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in apparent retaliation over what lawmakers described as the Senate’s disregard for House-originated bills.

The House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, had moved a motion for the consideration of the bills, which included a bill to amend the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital Management Act to establish a Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Obokun, Osun State, and a second bill to establish a Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences in Egbe, Kogi State.

However, when called upon to second the motion, Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda expressed reluctance, citing the Senate’s continued delay in treating bills forwarded by the House for concurrence.

“I reluctantly support the motion for second reading,” Chinda said, before emphasizing the need for mutual respect and reciprocity in the legislative process between both chambers.

His statement sparked reactions from several lawmakers, who took turns to voice their frustration over the Senate’s perceived lack of cooperation.

Presiding over the session, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas revealed that, according to the Clerk of the House, 146 House bills are currently pending at the Senate.

“I, as a person, have more than 10 bills with the Senate—some have been there for over six months without any attention. We don’t know what is happening,” Abbas lamented.

He initially appealed for calm and urged the lawmakers to consider the motions out of respect for the offices of the Majority and Minority Leaders, who had already spoken on the matter.

“My only appeal, Honourable colleagues, is that since the Majority and Minority Leaders have already taken positions, it would be disrespectful to step down the bills. But let us agree that, going forward, unless we receive reasonable assurance from the Senate on the concurrence of our bills, we should not proceed with theirs,” he said.

Despite his appeal, members strongly opposed moving forward with the concurrence.

The mounting dissent forced the Speaker to concede, and the House subsequently stood down the two Senate bills.