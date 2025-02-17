Reps, Stakeholders Back Widowhood Bill

Share

The proposed legislation seeking to grant widowhood leave to both men and women who have lost their spouses received strong support from members of the House of Representatives and stakeholders on Monday.

The motion was moved during a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Women Affairs and chaired by Kafilat Ogbara (APC, Lagos).

The bill proposes a five-month leave for widows and widowers, allowing them time to grieve, seek counseling, and adjust to their new realities.

The sponsor of the bill, Abdullahi Saidu Musa described the loss of a spouse as a devastating experience that brings social, financial, and familial challenges.

“This bill, which passed its first reading on July 27, 2023, seeks to bridge the gap by ensuring widows and widowers are granted adequate time off work to grieve, reorganize their lives, and fulfill religious and cultural obligations without fear of losing their jobs or income,” he said.

Musa, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, noted that the Widowhood Leave Bill would significantly aid the emotional healing of bereaved spouses once passed into law.

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), represented by National Chairperson Aisha Ibrahim, expressed support for the bill, emphasizing its potential to enhance the well-being of widows and widowers.

“We commend this bill for recognizing the unique challenges widows and widowers face.

“Providing them with time to grieve, seek counseling, and adjust to their new realities will significantly aid their emotional healing,” Ibrahim stated.

Similarly, the Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) highlighted that Nigeria’s ratification of the Maputo Protocol in 2004 mandates legal protections and socio-economic support for widows.

“By enacting widowhood leave, Nigeria will align with the Maputo Protocol, ensuring equal rights in marriage and shielding widows from social and economic deprivation,” WRAPA stated in its submission.

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), through its National President Edna Azurfa, also voiced support for the proposed law, citing its importance in protecting human dignity.

“In today’s society, bereavement profoundly impacts emotional well-being and a person’s ability to fulfill work obligations.

“Losing a spouse places significant psychological burdens on the surviving partner, who must navigate grief while handling funeral arrangements and financial planning,” Azurfa said.

The stakeholders urged the National Assembly to expedite the passage of the bill to provide much-needed support for grieving spouses across the country.

