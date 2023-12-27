Reps spokesperson seeks prayers for Tinubu, Abbas, others

As Christians across the country celebrate Christmas, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has called for more prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to succeed in his quest to renew the hope of Nigerians. According to the lawmaker, the Holy Bible teaches Christians to pray for people in authority and the period of Christmas is the one of the best times to behave like Christ and follow His teachings.

In a statement he personally signed on Monday, the deputy spokesperson also called on Nigerians to pray for the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, for strength and wisdom in driving the legislative agenda of the 10th House; while urging Christians to pray and support the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa and the entire armed forces to succeed in the fight against insecurity. Agbese said: “Rather than murmuring, criticising or castigating the people in power, as Christians, we are taught to always pray for our leaders and people in position of authority and it is only when the leader has peace of mind that he can settle down for the business of governance and administration.”