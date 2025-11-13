Reps Set To Pass Child Online Access Protection Bill

The House of Representatives has expressed its readiness to pass a bill seeking to protect Nigerian children from harmful online content and other forms of digital exploitation.

The proposed legislation, titled Child Online Access Protection Bill, aims to curb online violence against minors and establish regulatory measures for safer internet use among children.

Sponsor of the bill and Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun), disclosed this during a joint media briefing on Thursday with the House Spokesman, Hon. Akin Rotimi.

Osoba noted that similar laws have already been enacted in several countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. “It’s the practice all over the world to protect children from harmful online materials and undue exploitation. Nigeria should not be an exception,” he said.

According to him, the bill provides for the appointment of an e-commissioner in each implementing agency, who will be responsible for tracking, monitoring, and blocking harmful online content.

Also speaking, Hon. Akin Rotimi explained that the bill, earlier slated for consideration at Thursday’s plenary, was deferred due to the volume of legislative business. He assured that it would be considered next week.

Rotimi emphasized that the welfare of children remains a top priority for the 10th House of Representatives. “This is a laudable piece of legislation which must be supported by all.

The House is fully committed to passing it and forwarding it to the Senate for concurrence and eventual presidential assent,” he said.