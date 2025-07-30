Reps Set To Establish Three Technical Colleges To Empower Youths

The House of Representatives on Tuesday moved for the establishment of three new vocational and technical institutions as a strategic step toward curbing youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Chairman of the House Committee on Federal Polytechnic and Higher Technical Education, Rep. Fuad Laguda disclosed this at a public hearing for three bills in that regard.

He called for bold ideas and innovative strategies that will equip young Nigerians with practical skills, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial knowledge for the modern workforce.

The Three proposed schools are the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Zaki Biam, Benue State – Sponsored by Rep. Solomon Wombo, National Institute for Technical and Vocational Education, Bogoro, Bauchi State – Sponsored by Rep. Jafaru Leko and Federal Vocational and Skills Acquisition College, Ilaro, Ogun State – Sponsored by Rep. Abiodun Akinlade.

Laguda said the bills aim to promote entrepreneurship, create jobs, and empower Nigerian youths to become employable and self-reliant, especially within their local communities.

“These institutions will serve as platforms to develop the technical capacity of our youth,” he said. “Our committee is fully committed to supporting proposals that foster innovation and promote technical education as a tool for economic empowerment.”

He noted that the House supports the establishment of training institutions that will produce skilled technicians and mid-level professionals to drive the country’s industrialisation and development.

While declaring open the public hearing, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said Nigeria must shift its educational focus toward practical and technical skills if it hopes to address the alarming rate of youth unemployment.

He said about 55% of Nigerian youths are either unemployed or underemployed, largely due to a mismatch between their education and the needs of the job market.

Represented by Hon. Auwal Gwadabe, Speaker Abbas stressed that Nigeria’s development hinges on the integration of science, technology, and vocational education in its education system.

“With the rise of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Big Data, it is no longer sufficient to focus solely on theoretical knowledge,” he said. “Our educational institutions must evolve to equip young Nigerians with the practical skills needed to compete globally.”