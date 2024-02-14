Reps seek urgent rehabilitation of TinCan port

The House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours has stressed the need for urgent recountruction of TinCal Island Port because of its level of decay. It added that there should be comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Warri, Onne and Calabar ports complexes respectively.

However, the Committee commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for delivering exceptional results despite impediments outside of its control. The Chairman of the Committee, Nnolim Nnaji, said that the management and staff of NPA had done very well in the area of unprecedented revenue generation and remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) of the federation and in the area of infrastructure and equipment renewal. He said: “We have seen the level of decay at the ports and we agree with the management of NPA on the need to urgently reconstruct TinCan Island Port and comprehensively rehabilitate Apapa, Rivers, Warri, Onne and Calabar port complexes respectively. “We have also noted that the insistence by Nigeria Customs on 100 per cent physical examination of cargo negates the objectives of trade facilitation and ease of doing business, even though we must acknowledge the efforts of the current leadership of Nigeria Customs and we will give legislative support where necessary for the automation of cargo examination through use of scanners. “On the way to Lekki Deep Seaport, the Committee got a first hand experience of the pressing need for the government to ramp up efforts at deploying multi-modalism in the evacuation of cargo from the ports to eliminate the delays associated with over concentration on the roads.”