Reps Seek Urgent Infrastructural Upgrade For Correctional Centres

The House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions has called for the urgent upgrade of infrastructure across Nigeria’s correctional centres.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, who made the call during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja. cited ongoing reforms and the need to align with global standards.

He expressed optimism about the reforms currently being implemented in correctional facilities, particularly in addressing overcrowding and poor feeding conditions.

Ogah said the committee had assessed various ongoing initiatives within the correctional system and found a compelling need for accelerated infrastructural development to support the reforms.

He noted that the visit to the minister was part of efforts to enhance legislative oversight and ensure that government policies reflect international best practices.

He praised the efforts of President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior for what he described as a firm commitment to correcting longstanding issues in custodial infrastructure and inmate welfare.

“This engagement is not just another oversight function. It is a deliberate effort to commend the interior minister’s strategic leadership and the measurable progress made under his watch,” Ogah said.

He further remarked that the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was beginning to take root in the rehabilitation of reformatory institutions.

According to him, this has led to improved international perception of Nigeria’s correctional system, noticeable upgrades to facilities, and increased support for inmate rehabilitation.

“We came to acknowledge and appreciate the innovative leadership style of the Minister. The reforms we are seeing today speak to the intentionality of this administration. Nigerians are gaining more respect globally, and within our borders, change is visible in the correctional sector,” he said.

Ogah also applauded President Tinubu for appointing reform-oriented officials such as Hon. Tunji-Ojo and the Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, stating that their experience and focus on execution have brought credibility to the performance of the Interior Ministry.

In his response, Minister Tunji-Ojo emphasized that the transformation of Nigeria’s correctional system was being driven by data and strategy rather than sentiment.

He said that decisions regarding the siting of new custodial centres must be informed by population data and security considerations, not politics.

He pointed out that contrary to public belief, some correctional facilities are operating below maximum capacity.

He argued that project location and funding should be strictly based on national need and security concerns.

Tunji-Ojo also disclosed that the federal government’s goal goes beyond decongestion.

According to him, quality upgrades are underway, citing the Kuje Custodial Centre as a model facility where medical surgeries have been conducted successfully due to the availability of modern equipment and a fully functional medical laboratory.

“The President has approved the recruitment of 50 medical doctors and 100 nurses, as well as a directive that all NYSC medical corps members serve in our correctional facilities to boost healthcare access,” he revealed.

In addition, the minister said that President Tinubu had approved an increase in the daily feeding allowance for inmates, as part of broader efforts to restore dignity and ensure genuine rehabilitation.

He also highlighted that thousands of inmates are now enrolled in vocational and life skills programmes, marking a shift from punitive incarceration to reformation and reintegration.

On the issue of security, Tunji-Ojo stressed the importance of proper location for custodial facilities.

“You can’t put a custodial centre in a valley surrounded by unowned hills. That is a security nightmare. Any attacker can gain elevation and compromise our officers and infrastructure,” he warned.

He called on the lawmakers to continue supporting legislation that would promote non-custodial sentencing options, encourage collaboration between federal and state governments, and provide funding for the strategic development of new facilities.

The minister also informed the committee that recruitment had commenced into several key agencies under his ministry, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service, and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He said the online portal for applications is now open to eligible Nigerians.

The lawmakers pledged their continued support for the ministry and reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s correctional system meets international standards.