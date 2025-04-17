Reps Seek To Strengthen Nigeria Ties With Bulgaria

Share

The House of Representatives has promised to strengthen the existing relationship between Nigeria and Bulgaria on the parliamentary, diplomatic and business fronts.

Chairman of the House Committee on NigeriaBulgaria Parliamentary Group, Munachim Alozie, stated this at a farewell meeting with the outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yanko Yordanov yesterday.

He said: “It is my pleasure to welcome you to the first ever Partnership Exchange — a special side event of the send-forth of His Excellency, Ambassador Yanko Yordanov, the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, in his four years of service here in Nigeria he has been able to visit 22 out of the 36 States of our country; And he has this to say about Nigeria: “Nigeria is not only the Giant of Africa but also as a country with many giants, in terms of culture, heritage and opportunities.

“And so, we have not come to bade him fare – well but to celebrate one who by his intentional association, inclination and interaction have become one of us (Nigerian), who enjoys our meals specially.

“So, this gathering today is an innovative feature of the Nigeria/ Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group to build on the past years’ experience with Ambassador Yanko in Strengthening Bilateral Business ties between Bulgaria and Nigeria.”

