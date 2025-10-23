Reps Seek To Protect Bank Customers From Fraudulent Practices

The House of Representatives Committee on Banking Regulations has commenced moves to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system by expanding access to funding for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and protecting bank customers from fraudulent activities.

This was revealed on Thursday at a public hearing on two key bills: A Bill to Regulate Factoring, Purchase of Receivables, and the Establishment, Operation, and Control of Factoring and Receivables Financing Businesses (HB. 516), and A Bill to Amend the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020 (HB. 1160).

Declaring the hearing open, the Chairman of the Committee, Bello El-Rufai, said the proposed legislations were part of the National Assembly’s effort to promote a stronger, more transparent, and consumer-friendly financial sector.

According to him, the first bill seeks to deepen access to finance for SMEs, promote liquidity, and align Nigeria’s legal framework with international best practices in trade finance.

“The second bill, sponsored by Hon. Moses Oluwatoyin Fayinka, aims to enhance accountability in the banking sector and protect victims of fraudulent withdrawals,” he stated.

El-Rufai added that both bills shared a common goal, strengthening trust, transparency, and stability in Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

Speaking during the session, Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, described the Factoring and Receivables Financing Bill as a transformative policy tool capable of boosting liquidity and revitalising Nigeria’s productive sectors.

Sani, who sponsored a similar bill during the 9th Senate, explained that factoring enables businesses to convert their receivables into immediate cash, allowing them to sustain operations and expand production.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Research, Documentation and Strategy, Mr. Fabian Okoye, the governor noted that many Nigerian enterprises deliver goods and services on credit and often wait months before being paid. “Factoring provides a practical solution, enabling them to raise cash against those receivables,” he said.

The governor further stressed the need for transparency and regulatory oversight to protect small businesses from predatory practices, while urging alignment with existing laws such as the Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act, Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), and relevant Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) regulations.

He commended Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, for his leadership in promoting economic reform legislation, and praised El-Rufai’s committee for its efforts in strengthening financial regulation.

“When passed, this bill will not only expand access to finance but also foster innovation, reduce the cost of credit, and promote sustainable economic growth,” Sani stated.