Reps Seek Tax Exemption For Persons With Disabilities

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called for tax exemption for Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), stressing that such a class of Nigerians should not be allowed to pay tax.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters, Bashiru Dawodu (APC, Lagos) made the call at the signing of a memorandum of understanding by Persons with Disability in Abuja.

He also called for tax relief for companies employing persons with disabilities or manufacturing facilities used by them.

Dawodu explained that though the committee on Disability was in support of the tax reform bills, they were conscious of the loopholes in the bills and will be presenting their position at the public hearing, adding that his committee will be moving for tax credit and waivers for companies manufacturing equipment used by PWDs.

He also said that teachers involved in special education should be encouraged through scholarships, while a disability trust fund should be put in place to take care of the interests of PWDs.

The Chairman noted that the 2018 Disability Act, which has a five-year moratorium is not being diligently implemented by agencies of government and the private sector, adding that the House was working on amending the law to impose more stringent penalties.

He disclosed that some of the provisions of the act include creating easy access to public buildings, creating easy access to bus and rail terminals as well as easy access to education and health facilities.

According to him, even with the creation of the Disability Commission, the Disability Act is yet to be domesticated in several states across the country with only 22 states so far domesticating the Act.

He said states who are yet to domesticate the law should do so in the interest of persons with disabilities living in those states, while also lamenting the poor budgetary allocation to the Disability Commission.

He argued that the allocation of about N2 billion to the Disability Commission is suggestive of how the government wants to threaten persons with disabilities, saying the nation has fallen short of expectations.

Director of the PWD’s Potential Unhinged Project, Valentine Zion said the MoU covers a nationwide medical access support initiative for persons with disabilities which aims to provide support to PWDs in underserved areas.

The MoU, he said also covers talent discovery and development for PWDs within the area of creative area, a reality TV show to showcase the potentials and resilience of PWDs and an inclusive musical concert.

