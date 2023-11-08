Reps Seek Stiffer Penalties For Illegal Mining, Refining

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 to provide stiffer penalties for Artisanal Mining and Refining and smelting in the country.

The bill titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigeria Minerals and Mining Act, 2007 to Provide for the Regulation of Artisanal Mining and Refining, Smelting Refining and Refining and the Provision of Stiffer Penalties for Offences under the Bill, to increase the effectiveness and for Related Matters sponsored by Rep Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi (SDP, Nasarawa).

While leading the debate on the general principle of the bill, Gaza said the amendments seek to strengthen the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee

(NIREMCO), in order to reduce the friction between the state and the federal government and enable the state to know their legal rights to minerals administration.

According to him, the bill when amended will provide for the establishment of mineral inspectors and environmental agencies to increase more emphasis on mineral inspection and monitoring as well as monitoring environmental impact and other environmental sharp practices

He disclosed that this can be achieved by establishing an independent agency under the ministry that will give more room for staff recruitment and opening of offices to enhance better monitoring of operators.

Rep Gaza also said the bill will set up the Nigerian Mining Development Authority that will administer the solid mineral administration funds for greater efficiency.

He added that a Community Development Agency (CDA), will also be created to provide 5% of discovered materials to be given to CDA, which will be used for implementation of the CDA, as well as increasing fines and bringing about stiffer penalties in their areas of operation.

The bill was unanimously adopted by the House and was referred to the House Committee on Solid Minerals for further legislative input.