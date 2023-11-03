Reps Seek State OF Emergency On Malaria, Calls For Subsidy On Drugs

The House of Representatives on Thursday said if the government cannot provide malaria drugs free of charge at all its health centres for Nigerians, it should consider subsidy for the drugs.

Chairman of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control (ATM), Hon. Amobi Godwin Ogar who gave the advice at the inaugural meeting of the committee said most Nigerians are affected by malaria yet access to drugs is not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

He said the committee will address the proliferation of fake and sub-standard malaria drugs in the country to identify the sources and impose penalties on them.

According to him, the committee will critically look into the operations and processes of the Global Fund in relation to their intervention mechanism in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

“I am also concerned by the havoc malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that malaria drugs be subsidized if not made free at all government health centres. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by malaria yet access to drugs is not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

“My vision is to see a Nigeria where malaria drugs will be given to our people free or subsidised.

“As you are all aware the Committee on ATM is saddled with the responsibility to formulate legislative measures for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, coordinating and harmonising activities of government and non-governmental agencies on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria generally to ensure effectiveness of the efforts at HIV/AIDS and Malaria control, remedy and cure for Aids patients, oversight of all agencies under our jurisdiction and annual Budget estimates among other responsibilities pursuant to Standing Order 20 Rule 52 of the House of Representatives, 10th edition.

“Following my appointment as the substantive Chairman of the Committee by Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in the 10th National Assembly, I have done extensive research in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. I have also had interface and interactive meetings with key stakeholders within our purview and I must say to you all, there is work to be done.

“We are going to devise a new mechanism and approach in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control in our Country to make a difference and avoid the failures of the past” he noted.

Ogar affirmed that the committee must seek new collaborations and partnerships to enhance and reinvigorate the fight against these diseases.

“It is our duty to protect our people since we are their representatives. Therefore, producers and distributors of fake and sub-standard Malaria drugs will have no hiding place under our watch. Our oversight of NACA, the core agency of the committee must be strategic and robust to ensure they brace up to their responsibilities.

“To achieve all our objectives, we are ready to partner and collaborate with relevant MDAs, Donor Agencies and NGOs. I assure you that we are ready to move mountains to ensure we succeed,” he maintained.