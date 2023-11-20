Reps Seek Proactive Measures To Tackle Insecurity In Schools

…Say Children Need Security to Be in School

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam has said the nation’s security agencies needed to do more to secure schools and protect children against attacks by bandits, insurgents, and other criminal elements.

Salam made the call in his opening address at the ‘National Children Leadership Conference (Abuja 2023)’ to mark the 2023 Universal Children’s Day in Abuja on Monday with the theme: ‘Rebuilding Nigerian through Investment In Children’s Education, Welfare And Security’

He said, “One of the very important issues this conference is set out to address is the issue of Out-Of-School Children. It is not a cheering news that Africa’s largest economy, the biggest nation in the black world has a number of Out-Of-School Children that is the most in all the countries of the world. 13.5 million children out of school.

“No nation can expect to accelerate development and growth with this number of children out of school, and we should be able to proffer solutions to this problem in a manner that will be sustainable to ensure that all stakeholders, government, civil societies, communities, religious bodies, put hands together to make sure that we take off the children from the street from begging, from roaming about the streets and to the school. Because lack of access to education is the major cause of poverty and underdevelopment in any country of the world.

“We also have an interesting discussion on school security. In certain parts of this country, it is unfortunate that, for a child to go to school, we need extra security because of attacks on children by bandits and hoodlums.

“We also have various types of threats, especially for the Girl-Child in different parts of the federation. And these are things that we believe that as government, as community leaders, as opinion molders, as civil society people we should all focus our attention on doing”.

Salam said he stands with the children on their calls for a better deal to make their lives better by calling for more investment in education through increased budgetary allocations to education.

He added, “This is the product of a deep engagement they have had. They have had six Plenary sessions from Friday when they arrived in Camp and they have discussed all these issues and they have come to the realization that, their own voice can be louder than what it is today.

“And when they add their voice to advocacy, I want to tell you that the government will listen, the civil society will listen, and the community leaders will listen. And so, children are asking that a minimum of 15% of our national budget should be committed to education and that, the government should be more proactive in tackling issues of Out-Of-School Children, issues of insecurity in schools, issues of Girl-Child Education and ensure that, we didn’t just mouth these things, we don’t just make their slogans, but we make them actionable plans and we follow through with actions”

The event was organized by an NGO, “Children of Africa Leadership And Values Development Initiative (CALDEV)”.