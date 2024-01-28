Reps Seek Overhaul Of Security To Tackle Oil Theft, Losses

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Special Committee on Oil Theft/Losses, Hon Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, has called for an urgent comprehensive review and overhaul of the county’s surveillance and security measures.

Ado-Doguwa said this in his closing remarks during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, in Abuja at the weekend.

The lawmaker, who said this against the backdrop of the recent apprehension of the vessel MT Kali, laden with over 200,000 litres of illicitly acquired crude oil, noted that this incident has not only intensified concerns but also brought to light the depth and complexity of such criminal activity

He said as the chairman of the Special Committee of the House, it was his solemn duty to address this pressing matter regarding the escalating issue of crude oil theft in Nigeria.

He sought the support and cooperation of the Chief of Defence Staff to facilitate this critical mission.

He lauded the prompt and decisive action taken by the Chief of Defence Staff to initiate an in-depth investigation into this case..

Ado-Doguwa said this proactive response is a testament to President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering commitment to confronting and eradicating the problem from the nation.

He said, “Our Committee, instituted by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on the 22nd of November, is entrusted with the thorough investigation of the intricate web of oil theft and losses within our nation’s oil and gas sector.

“This task extends to scrutinizing the involvement of various elements, ranging from illicit entities and local communities to corporate employees and security forces.

“Our immediate plan includes an investigative visit to the site of this incident in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and the Delta state location where the vessel is secured.

” In this regard, we earnestly seek the support and cooperation of the Chief of Defence Staff to facilitate this critical mission.

“We laud the prompt and decisive action taken by the Chief of Defence Staff on the 17th of January 2024, directing the Chief of Defence Intelligence to initiate an in-depth investigation into this case.

“This proactive response is a testament to President Tinubu’s administration’s unwavering commitment to confronting and eradicating this plague from our nation.

“However, the emergence of this theft has raised several alarming questions. The journey of MT Kali, spanning from Lagos to Bayelsa, and its ability to operate undetected on Nigerian waters for such an extended period despite our advanced surveillance systems, namely the Navy’s Falcon Eye and NIMASA’s Deep Blue Project, is deeply concerning.

“The security risks and implications of such an incident cannot be overstated. This scenario points to the urgent need for a comprehensive review and overhaul of our surveillance and security measures. It also underscores the importance of unravelling the intricate networks involved in these illicit activities, which seem to include international collaborations.

“As we embark on this vital mission, guided by sections 62, 88, and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution, we call upon the Chief of Defence Staff, all security and law enforcement agencies, stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, and every patriotic Nigerian to join hands with us. Your support and collaboration are indispensable in our quest to bring an end to this menace.

“In conclusion, let us remember that we are one Federal Government, with three arms working in harmony to ensure the welfare and security of our people. This challenge requires a united front, and I am confident that together, we can decisively tackle and resolve this issue for the greater good of Nigeria.”