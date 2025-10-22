Reps Seek Measures For Ease Of Obtaining Drivers Licence

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for urgent measures to clear the persistent backlog and delays in the processing and issuance of driver’s licences across the country.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke, who lamented the hardship faced by Nigerians in obtaining or renewing their driver’s licences, describing the situation as “Unacceptable and deeply frustrating.”

Nwaeke noted that many citizens wait between three to six months just to be captured after applying, and in some cases, nearly a year before receiving their permanent driver’s licence.

He said this prolonged delay undermines efficiency, encourages corruption, and subjects law-abiding motorists to unnecessary stress.

According to him, “It is distressing that Nigerians who have fulfilled all requirements still have to wait endlessly for their driver’s licences. This has become a nationwide challenge that demands urgent attention from both the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).”

The lawmaker also expressed concern that many drivers whose licences have expired are compelled to rely on temporary licences, which last only three months and must be renewed repeatedly while waiting for the permanent document.

“This endless renewal of temporary licences not only wastes time and money but also exposes motorists to harassment and extortion on the roads,” Nwaeke added.

He warned that unless the backlog is cleared and the system is made more efficient, Nigerians will continue to endure avoidable hardship and loss of productive hours in the process of obtaining a simple driver’s licence.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the FRSC and the VIO to identify the causes of the backlog and take immediate steps to clear it within a reasonable timeframe.

The House also mandated its Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission to investigate the delays and challenges in the processing and issuance of driver’s licences nationwide and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Lawmakers who contributed to the debate described the motion as timely, noting that the inefficiencies in driver’s licence issuance reflect poorly on government institutions and must be addressed through digital reform, better logistics, and improved accountability within the FRSC and VIO offices.

They emphasised that the driver’s licence is not only a legal requirement but also an essential national identification document for millions of Nigerians, stressing that its timely issuance is crucial to restoring public confidence in the system.