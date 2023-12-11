Reps seek improved service delivery from PTAD

The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has called on the management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to improve its service delivery. The Committee Chairman, Hon. Hussaini Jallo, who led other members of the committee on an oversight visit to PTAD in Abuja, also commended the Directorate for the successes recorded since its inception. Jallo, who acknowledged the achievements of the Directorate, enjoined PTAD to work harder, adding that services being rendered by the organisation were of utmost importance to Nigerians. He said that the 10th Assembly would support PTAD in achieving its mandate, in the interest of all pensioners and the country.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, who received them to the Directorate, reeled out the achievement of the organisation over the years. She said the organisation conducted field verifications which took place all over the country to validate verified documents, clearance of a deluge of inherited arrears and complaints, to the present “I Am Alive Confirmation Solution.”

Ejikeme also briefed the committee on the challenges being faced by PTAD and the plans to improve the welfare of pensioners under the federal Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) as mandated by the Pension Reform Act 2014. “Especially regarding the harmonisation of pensions and the statutory pension increment as stipulated in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “I humbly request the committee to support the Directorate in this regard,” the executive secretary said.