Reps Seek Full Release Of 2024 Capital Budget To Intelligence Agencies

…Decry Poor Releases

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Monday called on President Bola Tinubu to fully fund the 2024 capital budget of the nation intelligence agencies.

The Chairman of the House Committee, Ahmed Satomi who made the appeal at a budget defence with the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) urged the president to ensure full release of the 2024 capital allocation in the overall interest of the nation’s security.

He said it is regrettable that capital allocation to some of the intelligence agencies has not been released, while releases to others has not been encouraging.

Satomi said even though there is an appreciable allocation to the security sector, the intelligence subsector has been grossly under funded, adding that the committee will look for ways to ensure an increase in the budget to the sector.

Satomi emphasise the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the security and welfare of Nigerian citizens, adding that the committee’s oversight jurisdiction encompasses critical agencies that play vital role in maintaining national security,

According to him, it is the duty of everyone to ensure that they are adequately equipped to discharge their mandates in a responsible and accountable manner.

He commended the president for allocating N4.91 trillion to the defence and security sector thus underscoring the priority accorded to security in the 2025 Budget, he lamented that the intelligence subsector appears grossly underfunded.

According to him, the intelligence subsector was allocated N595,024,943,368 billion out of which proposed capital expenditure allocation is N274,550,298,453.00, overhead allocation receiving N107,963,187,783 while personnel cost got N212,511,457,132 billion

He said “It is imperative to note that the 2025 Budget is christened the “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity.” Securing peace presupposes that a lot of engagements with citizens will be undertaken by the government at all levels.

“Deradicalisation, disarmament, rehabilitation and reintegration programs etc will have to be carried out as a major non kinetic initiative by the Federal government of Nigeria in collaboration with other tiers of government.

“It is therefore not encouraging to observe that the frontline agencies saddled with statutory responsibilities of countering violent extremism, terrorism, ‘illicit flow of small arms and light weapons, intelligence gathering and analysis, maintenance of national security and ensuring the provision of safe, secure and efficient air transportation for the President, Vice President and other notable government officials are negligibly funded.

“Going by the submissions before the committee, it is heart breaking that an agency like the National Centre for Counter Terrorism has not gotten any capital release for year 2023 and year 2024.

“The National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) and the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSSALW) are yet to receive a single kobo for their capital projects in 2024. The capital releases to the DSS and NIA are insufficient to motivate these agencies to work optimality in order to deliver on their critical mandates.

“I am therefore calling on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to please intervene NOT just for an increase in the allocations to the agencies in the intelligence sector but to also direct the minister of finance to as a matter of national security, prioritise the full release of all outstanding 2024 Budget allocations to the intelligence agencies and sustain the practice of prompt releases to them going forward”.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Special Services in the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mohammed Danjuma said the proposed budget is tailored towards addressing the evolving security challenges facing the nation, ensuring the effective coordination of security agencies, seamless intelligence gathering and information sharing, and other specialised services to enhance National Security.

He said the budget will enhance coordination and collaboration by strengthening partnerships within security agencies to foster a more cohesive and responsive security architecture; enhance infrastructural development by improving existing operational facilities and equipment to support efficient service delivery and ensure capacity building and manpower development by upgrading the skills and expertise of personnel to address emerging security challenges.

He said “It is worthy to note that the envelop system of budgeting provide a lot of constrain in terms of resources allocation to the community.

However, despite this challenge the agencies try to strike a balance between their operational needs and the government’s fiscal constraints”.

He assured that of the commitment of the Intelligence Community to transparency, accountability and effective resource management by ensuring that the budgetary provisions align with the government’s overall security objectives.

Agencies at the budget defence include the Officer of the National Security Adviser, Directorate of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Presidential Air Fleets, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), National Counter Terrorism Centre and the National Cybercrimes Coordination Centre.

