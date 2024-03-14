Reps Seek Free Cancer Treatment, Implementation of Social Nets for Nigerians

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately commence free treatment of all cancer patients in the country and consequently directed all teaching hospitals to establish cancer treatment centres. It also mandated the Federal Ministry of Finance and Budget Office of the federation to appropriate funds for the establishment of the centres.

The decision was taken after the adoption of a motion sponsored by Yusuf Ahmad Badau at yesterday plenary. While presenting the motion, Hon. Badau noted that the devastation caused by cancer and the rising number of patients in Nigeria is very alarming and urgent steps are needed to cushion the effect on affected persons.

He lamented that the disease has recorded unprecedented cases of deaths in recent times due to a lack of government intervention in cancer treatment. This, according to him results in difficulties being experienced by many affected persons in meeting the financial obligation of the treatment.