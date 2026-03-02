New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
Reps Seek Establishment Of Fintech Regulatory Commission

The House of Representatives has moved to establish a regulatory Commission to regulate Fintech in the country. The regulatory commission is to be established through a bill sponsored by Fuad Laguda.

The bill has been passed and referred to the House Committees on Digital and Electronic Banking; Banking Regulations; Science and Technology; Communications and Committee on Capital Market and Institutions.

According to its ‘Explanatory Memorandum’, the bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the Nigerian Fintech Industry. It says: “The Commission when established will oversee the licensing, regulation, and supervision of fintech services in Nigeria.”

It added that, the Act promotes the implementation of the national fintech policy, establishes regulatory authority, and seeks to protect consumer rights. The proposed bill further stated that the commission “is mandated to facilitate investments, ensure fair competition, and develop performance standards for fintech services”.

It further added: “The commission will be structured into departments with regional offices in all geopolitical zones of Nigeria. “A Governing Board consisting of 14 members, including a Chairman and commissioners from each geopolitical zone, will manage the Commission.”

