Reps Seek End To Insecurity In Plateau

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee mandated to convene a Special Security Conference on the Security Challenges in Plateau State and Beyond has pledged its resolve to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity challenges across the country.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Hammed Waheed, who gave the assurance in Abuja during the inauguration of the ad-hoc committee, noted that the security challenges in Plateau State have persisted for far too long.

He said the committee will engage with various stakeholders including: security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, researchers, and political actors, among others to finding the way forward.

“We are all witnesses to the unfortunate and recurring cycle of violence that has left many communities in sorrow, displaced countless families, destroyed livelihoods, and eroded trust among ethnic and religious groups.

“These tragic developments are not isolated—they reverberate beyond Plateau, affecting neighbouring states and undermining national stability.

It is for this reason that the House of Representatives, at its plenary on the 8th day of May, 2025, in its wisdom and responsiveness to the yearnings of our people, mandated the formation of this Committee.

“We must remember: the eyes of the people are on us. This task is not about politics—it is about people. About communities, about peace, about the soul of our nation. Let us work collaboratively and diligently. Let us listen more than we speak. Let us lead with empathy and courage.”

