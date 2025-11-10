Reps Seek End To Analogue Governance, Push Digital Economy Bill

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill will redefine how government works and how citizens access services, creating a smarter, more transparent Nigeria built on technology and accountability.

He stated this at a one-day public hearing on the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill 2025 organised by the Senate and House of Representatives joint committees on ICT and Cybersecurity.

The speaker said the legislation is not just about enacting new laws but about redefining how government operates and how citizens access services

“It is a vision for a new way of governance, one that is efficient, transparent, and centred on citizens,” Abbas said.

He emphasised that digital transformation has become a national necessity, central to Nigeria’s economic competitiveness, accountability, and national security.

The bill, according to him, provides a solid legal framework for digital governance, data protection, cybersecurity, and inclusive access to technology, ensuring that no Nigerian, whether urban or rural, is left behind in the nation’s digital future.

In his remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Olajide, said the public hearing once again demonstrated Nigeria’s collective resolve to build a digitally inclusive, transparent, and efficient governance system.

He commended the robust contributions and expert insights shared by stakeholders, noting that they had enriched the legislative process and strengthened the vision for Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Olajide, who co-chaired the hearing alongside the Senate Committee on ICT, chaired by Senator Salisu Afolabi, expressed appreciation to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Abbas for their leadership and commitment to advancing reforms that will empower Nigeria’s digital future.

He also lauded the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, heads of key agencies including NITDA, NIMC, NCC, Galaxy Backbone, and civil society representatives for their technical inputs, which he said will help align the Bill with both global standards and local realities.