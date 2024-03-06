Reps Seek Decongestion Of Nigeria’s 244 Correctional Centres

The House of Representatives Wednesday urged the Federal Ministry of Justice to work towards decongesting the 244 correctional centres across the country by preventing delays in justice dispensation and enhancing process of meeting bail conditions.

The Green Chamber equally tasked security agencies against arbitrary arrests while urging them to devise and promote effective reformation, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates to utilise its prerogative of mercy to grant amnesty to deserving inmates.

These resolutions were consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Chinedu Ogah at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Ogar noted that the Nigerian Correctional Service, a federal entity under the Ministry of Interior, is a part of the criminal Justice System under the Exclusive list.

He also noted that the Nigerian prisons, outlined, were mandated to reform, rehabilitate, and ensure the effective reintegration of offenders into society in line with universally accepted standards.

He expressed worries that Over 70,000 inmates in the country face inadequate facilities despite government efforts, and some have not been charged with criminal cases, while some are unable to pay the fines imposed by the courts despite having their cases determined.

“Disturbed that the Nigerian criminal justice system is plagued by flaws, with cases often lingering without resolution for years, thus overcrowding the correctional centres in various geopolitical zones.

“A data system reveals that federal offenders comprise less than 10% of correctional system inmates, leaving over 90% to state offences.

“Overcrowding of the Correctional facilities has led to a huge revenue drain for successive governments, leading to prison dilapidation, criminalization, and inability to separate awaiting trial inmates from convicted ones.

The lawmaker further explained that implementing the criminal justice system and the adoption of non-custodial measures would

effectively reduce the overcrowding of national prisons.

The motion was unanimously passed just as the House urged the federal and state governments to provide comprehensive reforms of the country’s correctional system, including modernizing

custodial centres, building new facilities, and redesigning the bail system.