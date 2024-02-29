Reps Seek Compulsory Drug Test For School Students

The House of Representatives on Thursday, called on the Ministry of Education to partner with the Ministry of Health to develop a compulsory drug test for secondary school students in Nigeria.

This call followed the adoption of a motion ” Need to Introduce Mandatory Drug Test for Secondary School Students in Nigeria, by Moshood Oshun, APC-Lagos, at plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Oshun, the adolescent age remained a critical period in human development, stressing individuals at this age were usually influenced by factors such as experimental curiosity,

Peer pressure, poor socio-economic conditions at home and the need for extra energy for daily activities.

He said youths are critical stakeholders in fostering socio-economic development in the country, adding that their vulnerability to societal vices necessitates strategic government intervention.

READ ALSO:

He also stated that the need for this motion is to secure their well-being and enhance their contributions to national development.

Adopting the motion, he expressed concern over substance abuse by young people, which he said was fast becoming a global public health concern.

He said, “According to studies, there is a notable prevalence of drug and substance abuse across secondary schools in Nigeria, one in every four students aged between 15-19 years abused substances,”

However, the House charged the National Orientation Agency and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to redouble awareness campaigns on substance abuse among secondary school students nationwide.

The House also mandated its Committees on Basic Education and Services and Healthcare Services to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.