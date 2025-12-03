Reps Seek Compensation For Families Of Slain Immigration, Police Officers

…Want Bandits Wiped Out in Kebbi

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the federal government to provide adequate compensation to the families of the slain officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Nigeria Police who were killed recently by terrorists in Kebbi state.

The lawmakers also urged the Nigerian Airforce, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and all security and intelligence agencies to carry out clearance operations at the Soda Forest, Bagudo L.G.A, hills in Suru L.G.A and the entire Kebbi state to bring an end to banditry

The resolutions were made following the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon. Bello Ka’oje (APC, Kebbi) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Ka’oje informed that Bagudo L.G.A, Kebbi State shares an external boundary with the Benin Republic and hosts a Nigeria Immigration Service outpost at Bakin Ruwa, a Nigeria Customs Service outpost at Maje and a number of Nigeria Police Posts in various parts of the L.G.A.

He lamented that in the most recent times, Bagudo L.G.A. and Kebbi state have witnessed attacks by armed bandits.

Specifically, he informed that on Thursday, 27th November 2025, the Lakurawa bandits attacked a Nigeria Immigration Service outpost at Bakin Ruwa and killed three personnel of the Service.

“The said attack is similar to an earlier one on a Nigeria Customs Service outpost at Maje in the same Bagudo L.G.A on the 10th November, 2025, which left one Customs officer dead.

“Also informed that on the 19th October, 2025, bandits attacked a Nigeria Police outpost at Maje, Bagudo L.G.A, Kebbi State and killed one Police Officer”.

He expressed worry that there seems to be an attempt by the Lakurawa bandits to make the Soda Forest, Bagudo L.G.A, Kebbi state, a hideout and base from where they will carry out their destructive activities.

“Also worried that the bandits are similarly making the hills in Suru L.G.A, Kebbi state, another operational base where they hide their victims when they kidnap them from other parts of Kebbi North”.

The lawmaker called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to strengthen intelligence coordination and cross-border surveillance along the Nigeria–Benin Republic corridor, especially within the Bagudo L.G.A, Kebbi State axis.

He also commended the efforts of the federal government, Kebbi state government, political leaders, security agencies, local vigilantes, traditional rulers and community leaders in the rescue of the twenty-four schoolgirls earlier abducted from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School Maga, Danko-Wasagu L.G.A, Kebbi state.

The motion was unanimously adopted.