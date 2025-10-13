Reps, SEDC Declare Support For Technical, Vocational Education

The House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education and the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) have pledged their commitment to support every initiative geared towards transforming vocational, technical and entrepreneurship education in Nigeria.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and SEDC gave the assurance on their separate presentation at the one-day public hearing on 4 Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship Education-related bills held on Monday in Abuja.

The bills are, “A bill for an Act to establish a Technical and Vocational College in Mbaise, Imo State and for related matters.

“A bill for an Act to establish the Federal College of Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, Ilorin, Kwara State and for related matters,

“A bill for an Act to establish the National Institute for Technical and Vocational College, Ese-Odo, Ondo State and for related matters

“A bill for the establishment of the South-East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurship College, Umuobom, Imo State and for related matters”

While declaring the hearing open, the speaker, represented by Hon. Paul Sunday Nnamchi, said that alternative education is the brainchild borne out of necessity.

He further stated that vocational, technical and entrepreneurship is the needed bridge between educational qualifications and skills for national development.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the committee, Hon. Almustapha Aliyu, said that manpower development through skills acquisition is the pathway for national development.

The SEDC, on its part, said the commission supports the establishment of vocational and entrepreneurship educational institutions, as it aligns with its establishment mandate

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of SEDC, Mr Mark Okoye, who was represented, said they are committed to any initiative that promotes technical education.

Other key stakeholders, including the National Commission for Almajri Education (NCAE), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), all supported the establishment of these educational institutions.