Reps Secure Seven Oil Coys To Remit $37.4m To Federation Account Before August

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has disclosed that seven major operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry have undertaken to remit a total of $37,435,094.52 (approximately ₦58 billion) to the Federation Account before August 2025.

He said this followed the House Public Accounts Committee’s scrutiny of financial records from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which flagged significant lapses in royalty payments and reconciliation processes across the sector.

According to him, “The pledged repayment forms part of a ₦9 trillion outstanding liability queried by the Auditor General for the Federation in his 2021 report submitted to the National Assembly.

“The debts, some of which have accrued over a period of four years, highlight longstanding revenue leakages in the oil and gas sector.

“Beyond these seven companies, the committee’s investigation has uncovered $1.7 billion (₦2.5 trillion) owed by 45 oil and gas companies in unpaid royalty payments as of December 31, 2024”

Rotimi said, “The following seven companies have acknowledged their outstanding debts and agreed to settle them before August 2025: Belema Oil, Panocean Oil Nigeria Ltd, Newcross Exploration & Production Ltd, Dubri Oil Company Ltd, Chorus Energy, Amni International and Network Exploration.

“Nine companies, with a combined outstanding balance of $429.2 million, have contested the figures and requested a reconciliation process with NUPRC to verify their actual liabilities.

“These companies include: Aradel/Niger Delta, Chevron, STAR DEEP, Shore Line, Seplat Producing Unlimited, Esso Erha, Esso Usan, Eroton Exploration and Seplat Energy.

“The Committee has directed that the reconciliation process be concluded within two weeks, after which companies must settle their confirmed debts without further delay”.

He further revealed that “A total of 28 companies, collectively owing $1,230,708,293.14, have failed to honour invitations by the committee or respond to public notices. These companies include: Addax Petroleum Exploration Nigeria Ltd, AITEO Group, All Grace Energy, Amalgamated Oil Company Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria (OML 100, 102, 52 & 99), Bilton Energy Limited, Enageed Resources Limited, Waltersmith Petroman Limited, Conoil Plc, Continental Oil & Gas Company Ltd, Energia Limited, First E&P Ltd, Frontier Oil Limited, General Hydrocarbons Limited, Green Energy International Ltd and Nigeria Agip Exploration Ltd (NAE).

The rest are ‘Neconde Energy Limited, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) – OML 60, 61 & 63, Lekoil Oil and Gas Investments Limited, Midwestern Oil and Gas Limited, Millennium Oil and Gas Company Limited, Oando Oil Ltd (OML 60, 61 & 62), Heirs Holding, Pillar Oil Limited, Platform Petroleum Limited, Universal Energy Limited / Sinpec, Sahara Field Production Limited and Oriental Energy Resources Limited”.

He stated that “Only two companies were found to have fully met their royalty obligations: Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration & Production”

