Reps Sectoral Debate: Absence Of service Chiefs Stall Exercise

The sectoral debate initiated by the House of Representatives to improve their constitutional responsibility of oversight could not hold on Thursday as planned following the absence of Service Chiefs.

The session was initiated by the 10th House to improve its constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government in line with its legislative agenda, which is being finalized.

But the program could not commence yesterday as the Service Chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Defense Staff, Chief of Air Staff as well as the Inspector-General of Police, all sent representatives.

Following their failure to appear in person, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu raised a point of order demanding that the House must insist on their appearance. His point of order was sustained by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and the chairmen of all security committees.

“I rise on a Constitutional Point of Order! Sections 88 and 89 of the Nigerian Constitution empower the House to invite anybody in person. The House extended invitations to Heads of Security agencies not for the purposes of investigations but for dialogue and establishing the things around security. It behooves the agencies to send their number one officers because the parliament is the number one parliament of government.

“The gentlemen they have sent have great profiles. They have served the nation in various capacities and are competent to discuss with us but the mistake based on the provisions of Sections 88 and 89, has not been satisfied. One may ask why their number one officers have not appeared before the House.

“It has been the tradition of the House that when leaders are invited, be they from public or private sectors, they must appear in persons. I want to say that we should not create separate traditions for our House.

“I therefore move that this sectoral engagement be suspended until the leaders of the security agencies that we invited who are our friends, who are working for Nigeria, who we are proud of, appear personally to address us.”

The speaker, while ruling on the motion, set Tuesday, November 21, as the new date for the Service Chiefs to appear in person.

He said “The House has extended an invitation to the heads of the security agencies, not for the purpose of investigation but for dialogue and establishment of the things surrounding the sector. It behooves the agencies to send their number one officers”.

Speaking at the end of plenary, House spokesman Hon. Akin Rotimi said, “Members unanimously agreed that we cannot be taking presentations from persons who are not heads of security agencies at a time we are finding solutions to the security challenges affecting all of us.”