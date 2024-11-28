Reps Screen Acting COAS Oluyede

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday screened the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede, for confirmation as substantive army chief.

Chairman of the Ad hoc committee, who doubles as Chair, House Committee on Army, Babajimi Benson, in his opening remarks at the screening praised the military on its fight against insecurity, but noted that more work needed to be done to stem the tide.

He said Nigeria continues to grapple with an evolving spectrum of security challenges, ranging from insurgency and banditry to communal clashes and cyber threats.

“For over a decade, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have been at the forefront of responding to these challenges, launching numerous operations and providing vital support to internal security efforts.

“While we commend the significant successes recorded in recent years, it is clear that more work remains to be done to achieve sustainable peace across all regions of the country.” The lawmaker continued: “The current dynamics of global security demand innovative and adaptive strategies.

Threats are no longer confined to traditional battlefields; they now extend to cyberspace, economic domains and even the socio-political fabric of nations.

“In light of this, we must prioritise a forward-looking approach to national defence, ensuring that our military is well-equipped and adequately trained to address both conventional and emerging threats.

“The task before us today is not only to assess the qualifications and vision of the nominee for Chief of Army Staff but also to establish a collaborative roadmap for tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.

As a partner in the pursuit of a secure and prosperous Nigeria, this House remains steadfast in its commitment to legislative oversight and support for the Armed Forces.

“We will continue to provide the necessary legal frameworks, advocate for adequate funding and monitor the implementation of appropriations to ensure accountability and transparency in military operations.” Addressing the Acting COAS, Benson said: “To the nominee, this position carries immense responsibility.

The Chief of Army Staff must lead with integrity, professionalism and a deep commitment to the protection of lives and property. “If confirmed, you will be expected to foster synergy among security agencies, prioritise the welfare of troops and uphold the trust of Nigerians.

This committee will ask questions that reflect the concerns of our constituents and the nation as a whole. “We urge you to provide comprehensive and candid responses to guide our deliberations. “In closing, I wish the nominee the very best during this screening exercise.

Your role is pivotal in Nigeria’s journey toward lasting peace and stability and we look forward to working with you to achieve this goal.”

The committee is expected to submit its report on Thursday for subsequent approval at the plenary. Oluyede was appointed following the death of his predecessor, Lagbaja.

