Reps Satisfied With Work On FIRS Permanent Site, Hails Mgt

The House of Representatives has commended the management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) led by the Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji for its pragmatic performance since coming into office.

The Chairman of the House Committees on Finance, Hon. James Faleke gave the commendation on Tuesday when he led his members on an oversight function to the headquarters of the agency and its permanent site, which is under construction in the Central Business District of Abuja.

Faleke said “For us, we can only commend the management and staff of the FIRS and of course, the contractor, CCECC for a job well done. We have seen the work; it is well-designed. And where there was a need for amendment or questions, we asked and the answers were provided. So, we are satisfied with what we’ve seen and we say kudos to the FIRS”

The finance committee chairman noted “We went to the temporary headquarters and we met everybody happy. Why we took time before coming on oversight was to allow the Executive Chairman to settle down and we have seen he’s fully settled down and work is very smooth.

“So, we decided to come to the proposed permanent site, which is a 16-storey building structure and we have seen the progress so far. As the architecture said, the building was started in 2011 but the current management has taken it to 65 per cent completion and it will be completed in the last quarter of next year.

“We expect that when this building is completed and the tax laws are passed, it will be launched in this building. We also expect that more money will come into the government coffers”, Faleke disclosed.

Faleke promised that the committee would continue to support the service to deliver on its mandate adding that FIRS was critical in the economic development of the nation.

“For us, we will continue supporting you to do your job and we are also just doing our job. We have always supported you and we’ll continue to do so. We are satisfied with what you’re doing”, he assured.

According to Faleke, with the visit to the permanent site, the committee was better equipped to appropriate for the service.

Earlier, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr. Zacch Adedeji commended the lawmakers for being supportive of the organisation pledging the cooperation of his management for a smooth working relationship.

He assured that under his leadership, the organisation will continue to deliver on its target and judiciously implement its budgets.

“Mr. Chairman, I welcome you and your honourable colleagues to the FIRS headquarters. We are happy to receive you and pledge our readiness to work with you for the development of our nation”, he stated.

