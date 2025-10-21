Reps Revoke Bill Referrals To Eight Standing Committees

The House of Representatives on Tuesday discharged eight committees from bills earlier referred to them for failing to treat the legislation within the stipulated 30 days and recommitted the bills to the Committee of the Whole.

The decision followed a motion sponsored by Hon. Francis Waive (APC, Delta), Chairman of the Committee on Rules and Business, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).

The defaulting committees included the Niger Delta Development Commission Committee, which received a referral on the Niger Delta Development Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (HB.154); the Banking and Regulations Committee, which received the Factoring Assignment and Receivables Financing (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB.516); the Committee on Justice, whose referral on the Interpretation Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (HB.27) was received on November 1, 2023; the Committee on Information, National Orientation and Ethics, which received the Nigerian Authors Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB.28); the Committee on Poverty, which had the Poverty Alleviation and Skill Acquisition Centre (Establishment) Bill, 2023 (HB.75); the Committee on Environment, which was given the National Park Service Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (HB.575); the Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Institutions, which had the Federal Polytechnics Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (HB.2114); and the Committee on Health Institutions, which received the Chartered Institute of Public Health Studies (Establishment) Bill, HB.161.

Presenting the motion, Waive noted that the committees were yet to present reports on the bills, contrary to the provisions of Order Eighteen, Rule 3(g) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives. The rule stipulates that any matter referred to a committee must be treated within 30 days, and failure to do so allows the committee to be discharged after 60 days unless an extension of up to 15 days is granted. In such cases, the matter is recommitted to the Committee of the Whole or another committee as determined by the Speaker.

Following the secondment of the motion, it was unanimously adopted, and the bills were formally recommitted to the Committee of the Whole for further legislative action.