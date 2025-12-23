Reps Repeal, Reenact N43.561trn 2024, N48.316trn 2025 Budgets, Adjourn Till Jan 27

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved the repeal and reenactment of N43.561 trillion for the 2024 Appropriation Bill and N48.316 trillion for the 2025 Appropriation Act, extending the implementation of the 2025 budget to March 31, 2026.

The bills were granted accelerated approval at the Committee of Supply, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, following the presentation of reports by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar.

According to the Account General of the Federation, the 2024 budget provides N1.743 trillion for statutory transfers, N8.271 trillion for debt service, N11.269 trillion for recurrent non-debt expenditure, and N22.279 trillion for capital and development projects. For 2025, the repealed and reenacted budget includes N3.646 trillion for statutory transfers, N14.317 trillion for debt service, N13.588 trillion for recurrent non-debt expenditure, and N16.765 trillion for capital and development projects.

The statutory transfers in the 2024 budget allocate N341.626 billion to the National Judicial Council, N338.925 billion to the Niger Delta Development Commission, and N263.044 billion to the Universal Basic Education Commission. For the National Assembly, N49.145 billion is earmarked for the Senate, N78.624 billion for the House of Representatives, N36.727 billion for the National Assembly Office, N20.388 billion for legislative aides, while the Senate and House Public Accounts Committees receive N130 million and N150 million respectively.

Under the 2025 budget, the National Judicial Council receives N521.626 billion, the Niger Delta Development Commission N626.533 billion, and UBEC N496.842 billion. The National Assembly is allocated N344.853 billion, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund N298.421 billion, and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure N248.421 billion, with other key agencies such as INEC, the Public Complaints Commission, and the National Human Rights Commission also provided for in the budget.

Following the passage of the bills, the House adjourned for the Christmas and New Year holidays, resuming proceedings on January 27, 2026.