Reps Reject Rotational Presidency

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a constitutional amendment bill aimed at introducing the principle of rotational presidency for the offices of the President and Vice President across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South South, and South West.

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, was dropped during the plenary session, which was presided over by the deputy speaker.

In addition, the House also voted against a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to remove the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s powers to register and regulate political parties. The proposal, co-sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Francis Waive, suggested transferring these powers to the Office of the Registrar-General of Political Parties. The bill was presented for a second reading but was dismissed through a voice vote.

Similarly, the House rejected a bill seeking to alter the Constitution to establish, ensure the independence, and define the functions of the Offices of State Auditors-General for Local Governments and the Federal Capital Territory Area Councils. The bill, aimed at strengthening fiscal oversight and promoting good governance at the grassroots level, was sponsored by the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere.

Other bills rejected by the House included a proposal to increase the number of judges in the Federal High Court to at least 100, or another number determined by an Act of the National Assembly, and a bill to expand the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to cover admiralty matters, shipping, and navigation on the River Niger, River Benue, their tributaries, and all federal ports.

Also dropped was a bill seeking to empower the National Judicial Council, in collaboration with the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, to fix and review the salaries, allowances, and other emoluments of judicial officers and judiciary staff. Lastly, the House rejected a bill proposing the creation of the Ughelli East Local Government Area in Delta State.

