Reps Reject Motion To Reverse Fuel Price Hike, Summon Kyari

The House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a motion seeking to revert the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and revert to the old price of N537 per litre from N617 per litre.

Consequently, the House agreed to constitute an ad hoc to investigate the perennial increment in the price of petroleum products and summoned the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Engr. Mele Kyari to appear before it.

This resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Hon Ugochukwu Chinyere Ikenga (PDP, Imo).

Leading debate on the motion, Ikenga explained that Nigerians are worried over incessant fuel pump increase in the country noting that such would eventually lead to an increase in prices of food items and other commodities in the market.

The lawmaker in his motion further urged the House to summon the group managing director of the NNPCL.

He said that section 88 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended) empowers the National Assembly to conduct investigations into the activities of any authority executing or administering laws made by the National Assembly.

The lawmaker noted that Section 32 of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 saddles the Petroleum Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority with the task of regulating and monitoring technical and commercial midstream and downstream petroleum operations in Nigeria.

He informed that on Tuesday, 18th July, 2023 petrol pump price was increased from N537 to N617 by Petrol marketers, without conferring with the relevant agencies of government.

He expressed concern that in view of the current socio-economic challenges being faced by Nigerians, a hike in the price of fuel will heap great suffering and hardship on Nigerians

Ugochinyere said: “Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon, with the way things are going, fuel will be sold for 1,000 per litre.

“On Tuesday 18th July, 2023 Petrol Pump Price was increased from N537 to N617 by Petrol marketers, without conferring with the relevant government agencies.

“In view of the current socio-economic challenges being faced by Nigerians, a hike in the price of fuel will heap great suffering and hardship on Nigerians.”

An amendment brought by Hon. Yampa Zakaria (PDP, Adamawa) urging the House to immediately order the suspension of the fuel hike was also rejected by the majority of the lawmakers.

Hon. Zakaria’s proposed amendment was seconded by Hon. Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe) who argued that the price hike be reverted pending the appearance of Kyari before the ad hoc committee of the House.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary urged members not to pre-empt the ad-hoc committee’s assignment.

“I think on this issue, the market forces are reacting based on the fuel subsidy removal. Even though I would put the question, I do not want us to pre-empt what the committee would do. Let’s allow the committee to investigate and get back to the house on the matter”, Kalu said.

The call for reversal was put aside and an ad hoc committee rather constituted.