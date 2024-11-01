Reps Reject Motion Seeking Restoration Of Niger Delta Ministry

Share

The House of Representatives yesterday stepped down a motion asking President Bola Tinubu to rescind his decision to scrap the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

After scrapping the ministry last, Tinubu transferred its responsibilities to the Ministry of Regional Development. A presidential statement said: “There will now be a Ministry of Regional Development to oversee all the regional development commissions, such as Niger Delta Development Commission, North West Development Commission, South West Development Commission and North East Development Commission.”

The House stood down the motion sponsored by Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa) on the ground that “it has been overtaken by events”.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas said he met with Tinubu last week and that he was favourably disposed to receiving the South-South Development Commission Bill to cater for specific issues of Niger Delta.

He said because of the information, and because the issues in the motion had been overtaken by other events, the House should step down the motion.

House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo), said even though the issues contained in the motion were germane, the transfer of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development to the Ministry of Regional Development would not in any way deny the region’s development.

While moving the motion, Oforji recalled that the ministry was created on September 10 2008 by the late Presi- dent Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who appointed Ufot Ekaette as its first minister.

According to him, the ministry was created to promote and coordinate policies for the development, peace, unity and safety in the region.

He also said the ministry was created to formulate and execute plans, programmes and other initiatives as well as coordinate the activities of agencies, communities, donors and other relevant stakeholders involved in the development of Niger Delta.

Share

Please follow and like us: