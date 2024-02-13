Reps Reject Bill To Make Degree Minimum Qualification For President, Govs, NASS Members

The House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a bill seeking to raise the minimum requirement for the office of President, Vice, National Assembly members, and other political office from first school leaving certificate to degree or its equivalent.

The suspension followed the disagreement by the lawmakers on the necessity or otherwise of the proposed legislation.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) to change the Educational Qualification for Elections into Certain Political Offices and for Related Matters”, is sponsored by Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (APC, Oyo).

In her lead debate on the bill, Onanuga argued that Nigeria has gone beyond having people with the first school leaving certificate contest for any political office, advocating that the first degree or its equivalent should be made a minimum requirement.

Supporting the bill, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) said “Anyone who is going to oppose this bill should tell if his son or daughter is in the university or not. I can’t believe that in this modern age, some people will say don’t go to school but yet go and be the president.

In his contribution, House leader Julius Ihonvbare said “We all know what the world is today. In a world where knowledge is power, we see leaders of other nations who make excellent presentations, but here we have leaders dodging debate.

“I don’t think this requirement should apply to all political offices, for local government it might not be required but for President and Vice, National Assembly members should be required to own a degree.

Also supporting, Hon. Leke Abejide (ADC, Kogi )said “The world has moved, Nigeria should not be left behind, We put a mediocre to head an important political office we will end up in disaster.

Similarly, Hon. Alfred Iliah (APC, Plateau) said educational qualification is very important and the bedrock of every society. According to him, the qualification of every National Assembly member should be looked into if the country must make progress.

Mustapha Aliyu from (APC, Sokoto ) This amendment is long overdue. Education is the bedrock of the development of any society. Those contesting for the executive seats should have a degree, however, the jump from leaving school to a degree is too wide, I will propose that there should be a middle course

Shettima Lawal from (APC, Borno) said “Requirement for Governance should cut across all levels from the highest to the lowest. For politicians we are only providing leadership, political offices should be categorized.

To the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) raising educational requirements would motivate Nigerian youth emphasising the importance of backing this effort wholeheartedly.

“Why do we say a primary school holder should be given? We should do the right thing”.

But kicking against the bill, Hon. Aliyu Madaki (NNPP, Kano) said the leadership quality of a political office holder is not determined by your level of education.

“Whatever we are trying to do is for all Nigerians I have an MBA in financial management but restricting others with qualifications will not carry all Nigerians along. All Nigerians should be allowed to participate and exercise their leadership qualities”.

Also, rejecting the bill, Hon. Bashir Sokoto (APC, Sokoto) said “We were privileged to go to university, but we have less privileged Nigerians who can afford to go to the university. I propose that we allow a minimum requirement for political office holders to remain school cart.

Similarly, Hon Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) said passing the bill would negatively affect some sections of the country, he insisted that educational qualification was not a true taste of knowledge.

“Qualification alone is not a true taste of knowledge. We are making laws for good governance and peace in this country. We will not make laws that will favour only a few numbers of Nigerians.

“How many Nigerians are degree holders America that we refer to has done greatly in educating its citizens but here in Nigeria what have we done in improving our education system?

Hon. Inuwa Garba (PDP, Gombe ), in his opposition, said “The mover of this bill is not aware of what is happening in some part of this country.

“Some schools in some parts of the country have been shot down for a while now. A certificate is not a true test of knowledge. The bill is discriminatory against some people”.

Following the intense opposition, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary the bill stood down debate on the bill.