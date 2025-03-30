Reps Recover Another $14m From Four Oil Companies

Share

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has successfully recovered an additional $14.2 million (₦21.4 billion) from four oil and gas companies as part of its ongoing investigation into financial discrepancies in the sector.

Spokesperson for the House, Akin Rotimi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

This latest recovery follows an earlier announcement on March 16, 2025, of recoveries amounting to ₦28.7 billion ($19.24 million), bringing the total recovered so far to $33.44 million (₦50.1 billion).

According to Rotimi, the latest recoveries include $1.9 million (₦2.9 billion) from Platform Petroleum Ltd, $1.578 million (₦2.3 billion) from Midwestern Oil and Gas Ltd, $523,845 (₦785.7 million) from Universal Energy, and $10.3 million (₦15.5 billion) from Aradel Energy Ltd.

Speaking on the recoveries, the Chairman of the Committee, Bamidele Salam, credited the successes recorded to the unwavering support and leadership of the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas.

He noted that the speaker’s firm commitment to legislative oversight and accountability has ensured that committees operate effectively, free from undue interference, and with a clear mandate to safeguard public resources.

Salam emphasized that under Speaker Abbas’s leadership, the House of Representatives has reinforced its commitment to fiscal transparency and good governance.

He explained that the independence granted to committees like PAC has enabled them to carry out their mandate diligently, ensuring that public funds are properly accounted for. He stated that this approach has been instrumental in the recovery of substantial sums and reaffirmed the committee’s determination to strengthen financial accountability in Nigeria.

In addition to the recovered funds, the committee issued a 20-day ultimatum for four companies to remit a total of $23.2 million (₦34.8 billion).

Failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in the enforcement of appropriate sanctions, including the public naming of defaulters in national newspapers.

The affected companies and their required payments include Total Energies, which is expected to pay $2 million within seven days; Seplat Energies (SPDC), which has been directed to remit $6.036 million and ₦1.5 billion within the same period; Aradel Energy Ltd, which is required to pay $12.1 million; and Network Exploration, which must settle $3.1 million within seven days.

Salam emphasized the committee’s commitment to enforcing compliance, warning that companies that fail to meet their financial obligations will face the full weight of legislative oversight.

The committee also expressed concern over several companies that have disregarded invitations to appear before it.

These companies, now under heightened scrutiny, include Frontier Oil and Gas, Conoil Producing, Walter Smith Petrochemical, Bilton, Energia Ltd, AITEO Petroleum Ltd, and Pillar Oil Ltd.

Additionally, First E & P Oil Company has been directed to reconcile an outstanding balance of $90 million with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and is expected to appear before the committee on April 16, 2025, to finalize the matter.

Rotimi noted that the actions of the Public Accounts Committee reflect the House of Representatives’ increasing resolve to ensure transparency, accountability, and financial discipline in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.

He said that ongoing investigations are expected to uncover more discrepancies, with the committee continuing its public hearings on the 2021 Auditor General’s report, which indicated that over ₦10 trillion in payments remain outstanding to the Federation Account from industry operators.

He emphasized that the era of impunity and financial recklessness in the oil and gas sector is coming to an end.

Also, he reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to recovering every kobo owed to the Nigerian people and ensuring that public funds are managed with the highest level of integrity.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

