Reps Recover Additional N11.49b From Oil Companies

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has intensified its recovery efforts, announcing the retrieval of an additional ₦11,488,761,099 from oil and gas companies with outstanding financial obligations to the Federal Government.

House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, disclosed that this latest recovery brings the total amount secured by the committee to ₦61.5 billion.

He explained that the committee’s aggressive push was informed by findings from the Auditor-General’s reports and data obtained from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), which guided sustained engagements with defaulting oil firms to enforce accountability.

Among the companies that made recent payments are Platform Petroleum Ltd, which paid $182,057.44 (equivalent to ₦291.29 million); Midwestern Oil and Gas, which paid $730,889.37 (₦1.17 billion); Seplat Energies, which paid ₦1.58 billion; Aradel Holdings, which paid $3.9 million (₦6.1 billion); Network Exploration & Production, which paid $500,000 (₦775 million); and Shoreline Resources Ltd, which paid $1 million (₦1.55 billion). The total recovered in this phase stands at ₦11.49 billion.

Rotimi noted that despite several invitations sent via public notices and official correspondence, many oil and gas companies have failed to appear before the committee.

According to him, the defaulting firms collectively owe over $384 million and ₦325.7 million to the Federal Government.

He listed some of the indebted companies as Neconde Energy Ltd, owing $110.5 million and ₦325.7 million; Heirs Holdings, $137.7 million; AITEO Ltd, $34.8 million; Continental Oil & Gas Ltd, $31 million; General Hydrocarbon, $28.4 million; Energia Ltd, $19.5 million; Waltersmith OML 16, $8.7 million; Bilton, $5 million; Pillar Oil Ltd, $4.6 million; Millennium Oil and Gas Ltd, $2.067 million; Conoil Producing Ltd, $1.1 million; and Frontier OML 13, $952,216.51.

Reacting to the companies’ failure to respond, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, issued a stern warning to the defaulters. He stated, “We will not tolerate evasion of responsibility.”

Salam condemned the continued disregard for legislative summons by some companies, emphasizing that they are withholding billions of naira owed to the Federal Government and must be held accountable.

“This committee will not tolerate attempts by corporate entities to evade their responsibility to the Nigerian people. These companies are withholding billions of naira owed to the Federal Government, and we will not allow them to undermine the authority of Parliament,” Salam said.

He further warned that any company that believes it is too big to be held accountable risks losing its license. “We are prepared to recommend immediate revocation for any company that shows contempt for this committee and the laws of the nation,” he added.

Salam stressed the importance of meeting legal obligations, saying, “No company is above the law.

The funds being withheld are critical to the country’s growth and must not be hoarded while Nigeria suffers. Every company operating in Nigeria must settle its obligations promptly, as required by law.”

