Reps Receive NEITI’s 2021 Oil, Gas Report

The House of Representatives yesterday agreed to receive the 2021 oil and gas report of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in line with section 4(3) of the NEITI Act. It consequently mandated the Committees on Petroleum Resources (Upstream and Downstream) to exhaustively study, analyse, review and recommend legislative measures on NEITI and report back within eight week for further legislative actions.

The decision was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Ikeagwuonu Onyinye Ugochinyere (PDP, Imo) and Hon. Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano). Presenting the motion, Ugochinyere noted that Section 4(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) empowers the National Assembly to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the federation or any part thereof.

He also noted that Order 18 Rule 75(2) (k) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives grants jurisdiction over the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) to the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream).

The lawmaker said he was “Aware that Section 4 (3) of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Act provides that NEITI shall cause its Report to be presented to the National Assembly for review and debate; “Also aware that the establishment of (NEITI) in 2004 is part of the government’s overall economic and institutional reforms to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance of the abundant natural resources in Nigeria, which forms the mainstay of our economy;

“Informed that by the provisions of the Act, NEITI is to provide crucial facts, recommendations, findings, information and data required by the government to promote constructive engagements, public debates, discussions, dialogue, and advocacy to push for oil sector reforms; “Cognizant that the 2021 Oil and Gas Report was publicly unveiled and presented on Monday 18 September, 2023 with far- reaching findings and recommendations that are critical to the development of the oil and gas sector;

“Also cognizant of the fact that since the enactment of the NEITI Act in 2004, no session of the House of Representatives has ever received and debated the Report of NEITI, as required by section 4(3) of the NEITI Act,” he stated. He expressed displeasure that the 2021 Oil and Gas Report disclosed a rise in the number of un- remitted revenues to the federation to the tune of $9.85 billion and a total crude oil and gas revenue of $23.046 billion, signal- ling a 13 per cent increase from the total of $20.430 billion realised in 2020.

“I’m worried that according to the NEITI Report, the total outstanding taxes payable to FIRS as of 31st of July 2023 was US$ 13.591million while the total amount of outstanding Federation revenue payable to NUPRC as of 31st of December 2022 stood at US$8.251 billion,” he said.