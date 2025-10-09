Reps Reaffirm Commitment To Transparency, Inclusiveness

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, Ahmed Munir, has reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to transparency, inclusiveness, and people-oriented legislation designed to drive Nigeria’s economic growth and strengthen institutional reforms.

Munir gave the assurance on Thursday during a public hearing on ten bills held in Abuja, emphasizing that the House remains resolute in ensuring that all proposed laws reflect the genuine aspirations and needs of Nigerians.

He explained that the bills under consideration cut across multiple sectors of the economy and aim to establish new professional regulatory bodies, amend outdated laws, and enhance the efficiency of existing institutions for better service delivery.

“A critical look at these bills shows that both the legislature and the executive have the interest of citizens at heart,” Munir said. “Some of these bills, if passed, will create regulatory institutions that ensure professionalism, accountability, and efficiency across various sectors.”

One of the notable bills deliberated upon was the Bill for an Act to Establish Climate Resilient Commerce in Nigeria (HB. 2206), which seeks to create a legal framework for promoting sustainable economic growth and reducing the vulnerability of Nigerian businesses to climate-related risks.

Munir noted that the proposed legislation aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and will position Nigeria to benefit from international partnerships and incentives tied to environmental sustainability.

“The importance of synergy between the legislature and the executive toward good governance and human capital development cannot be overemphasized,” he added. “Bills like this will help moderate potential damage, reduce long-term risks, and enable us to benefit from global and local opportunities associated with climate change mitigation.”

The committee considered ten bills at the hearing, including those seeking to establish or amend professional and regulatory institutions such as the Chartered Institute of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators, the Institute of Chartered Biochemists and Molecular Biologists, the Chartered Institute of Mortgage Bankers and Brokers, the Chartered Institute of Entrepreneurship Consultants, and the Chartered Institute of Enterprise Risk Management of Nigeria.

Also deliberated upon were proposed amendments to the Nigerian Export Promotion Council Act and the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Act, 2003, as well as bills aimed at strengthening risk management and financial analysis practices in the country.

Munir emphasized that the public hearing serves as an avenue for citizens and stakeholders to express their opinions and contribute meaningfully to the lawmaking process, thereby enriching legislative outcomes with diverse perspectives.

“This House remains committed to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in all its processes. The participation of citizens ensures that our laws are people-driven and development-focused,” he concluded.