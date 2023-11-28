Reps Query Water Resources Ministry For Spending N4bn On Recruitment

The House of Representatives on Tuesday queried the Ministry of Water Resources for allegedly spending N4 billion on the recruitment of 100 personnel for a period of three months for the Youth Engagement for Sanitation (YES) project across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

Hon. Bamidele Salam, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives currently investigating Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020-2022 disclosed this at their sitting.

The committee also queried the ministry for reportedly sinking a unit of borehole for between N25 million and N12.5 million describing it as unacceptable.

Hon. Salam said, “What I want this honourable committee to note is that we are going to do project verification. Not only for this Ministry but for other ministries, departments and agencies who have said they have done one project or the other. The committee will need to go and see exactly what is on ground so that we can have value for money”.

He announced the states to be visited for the physical verification to include: Osun and Ogun in South West; Akwa Ibom and Edo in South-South; Imo and Ebonyi in South East; Kwara, Nasarawa and Benue in North Central; Katsina and Sokoto in North West as and Bauchi and Adamawa in North East.

In addition, the committee ordered the permanent secretary to tender all relevant documents related to every contract, procurement and the certificates needed to execute them. on the next date of appearance

While responding, the Permanent Secretary, of the ministry, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack told the committee that the boreholes were sunk in some locations across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

According to her, “In total, 299 new water schemes were embarked upon during the period just as a total of 188 rehabilitations of old and abandoned solar boreholes were resuscitated during the period and that each state of the states received N10 million naira intervention items.

Dissatisfied with her explanation, the committee requested for existence of such projects in order to ascertain the authenticity and avoid mixing it up with projects earlier executed by members

They also sought to know the modalities of recruitment of the personnel, full list of the youths, their account numbers, schedule of payments sent to respective banks and all other documents related to the project.

Meanwhile, the Committee refused to take the submission of the representatives of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development over the N2bn intervention funds allocated to it and insisted that its accounting officer must appear before it person

Also, the committee directed the management of the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi Abuja to reappear before it because of the infractions noticed in the dates of contract awards.