Reps Query Immigration Over Failure To Submit Audited Accounts

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee Tuesday queried the Nigeria Immigration Service for failing to submit its audited statement of accounts from 2014 to 2023.

Chairman of PAC, Bamidele Salam disclosed the hearing probing the Immigration Service Over the utilisation of N6.1 billion it received from the Service Wide Votes Special Intervention Fund, which was not accounted for.

Salam said the Service got N1 billion each for 2021 and 2022 and thereafter received N4.1 billion for 2022 and 2023.

He explained that they were queried on the Auditor General’s Report for 2020, which indicated three major queries against the Service.

The chairman said this includes the payment for the contract not executed to the tune of N350 million; regular payment on foreign tours to the tune of N252,400,158, as well as unapproved utilization of preliminary items to the tune of N755,310,543, totalling N1.2 billion.

Salam added that for the 2021 Auditor General’s Report, Immigration was also to respond to five issues raised by the Auditor General.

“The first one has to do with the denial of access to records of capital expenditure/contracts to the tune of N12 million and N10 million. Illegal custody of government motor vehicles N139 million, unapproved expenditure from revenue account N761, 977,585; irregularities in contract execution, N2,010,080,759 as well as funds appropriated for the store, not accounted for to the tune of N2,227,060,521, all totalling N18 billion. That’s in 2021,” Salam said.

He said the committee observed that the NIS awarded a contract valued at N2,010,080,759.65 to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for the furnishing of the NIS Technology Building, located at its headquarters in Abuja.

“The committee’s investigation also revealed that a payment of N1.7 billion was made to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited for the furnishing of the technology building, but the required stamp duty was not deducted from this payment”.

The Service was also queried for spending N2 billion for a furnishing project, exceeding its threshold, which is supposed to be N100 million for such a project.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Kemi Nandap was represented by the Deputy Comptroller General, Adah James Umanah, who appeared alongside the Assistant Comptroller Okwuone Patrick, and an accountant, Ibanga Brownson.

Presenting their position, Brownson told the committee that the Service had a threshold of N1 billion and below. The Immigration delegation could not give any reason why it exceeded their approval limit

They also failed to provide a Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval that authorised the spending of such an amount.

The CGI’s representatives clarified that the N4.1 billion was transferred into the service’s account on December 30, 2022, but it was subsequently mopped on December 31, 2022.

They also confirmed that the N2 billion was used to settle outstanding debts with domestic contractors.

She admitted that the NIS had failed to deduct the stamp duty on the N1.7 billion payment made to Julius Berger.

In response, the Committee unanimously ordered the NIS to recover the N15 million stamp duty paid to Julius Berger and remit it to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) within seven days. They also instructed the service to provide evidence of the remittance to the Committee.

Additionally, the Public Accounts Committee gave the NIS seven days to submit proof of the rendition of its audited accounts for the period 2014 to 2023.

Moreover, the PAC directed the NIS to provide proof of Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval for the over N2 billion contract awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

The PAC stated that the service is required to submit a response to the 8 queries raised by the Auditor General, in 2020 and 2021, totalling N19.2 billion.

Brownson said they had made submissions on 2020 and 2021 the Auditor General’s report, but they were still fine-tuning it.

The response confused the lawmakers, who wondered how they could still be fine-tuning it after already submitting the reports.

Brownson also said the N4.1 billion paid into the Services’ account was automatically reversed but the Committee demanded evidence which the Service did not have.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the responses of the Service, saying they were inconsistent and inadequate.

The committee chairman, Bamidele Salam directed that the Comptroller General must appear at the next hearing alongside the Director, Finance and Accounts of the Service.

The Committee resolved that they must appear on February 25, 2025, for the next hearing.

“It’s not excusable. We don’t take such matters lightly at all. It appears that the service is in contempt of Parliament.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service has defaulted in compliance with the regulation as to the timely submission of audited accounts from 2014 to 2023 because there is nothing that shows otherwise from all that they have submitted here.

“The issue of non-remittance of operating surplus is very fundamental, especially now that Nigeria is operating on borrowed funds to fund our budget every year. Whatever our revenue appears to be leaking, we have to focus our attention on it. We’ll give you another seven days to submit evidence of the rendition of audited accounts as when due.

“Sincerely speaking, Madam Deputy Control General, the committee is not happy with your Service and the way you have not been responding.

“We are going to adjourn to Tuesday 25th of February for the continuation of this hearing, we expect that the Comptroller General, the Director of Finance, and every other person who is a subject matter expert on these issues will also be in attendance. So we adjourn continuation till Tuesday 25th of February 2025 at 1 pm,” Salam said.

