Reps Query FCT Pensions Board Over Extra Budgetary Spending

The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, headed by Fred Agbedi, yesterday queried Director, FCT Area Council Staff Pension Board, Suleman Abdulrahman over extrabudgetary expenditure in 2024 fiscal year.

The committee, which was not satisfied with the explanation from the director, promised to embark on an oversight function to ascertain the execution of the budget.

From documents submitted to the committee by the Board, the pensioner cost total appropriation was N131,148,262 but it received N151,137,417.

But while responding to the query from the lawmakers, Abdulrahaman explained that this was due to variations in salaries as a result of the change in minimum wage.

He said: “The personnel cost of all FCT staff is centralised with the treasury department and you are aware of the recent salary adjustments as a result of minimum wage which increased the total receipt.

